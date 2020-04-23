[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Mister Trot' Jeong Dong Won Pleads Fans Not to Come to His House

13-year old trot singer Jeong Dong Won carefully asked fans not to visit his house.On April 23, Jeong Dong Won shared a new video on his YouTube channel.Jeong Dong Won started off the video by saying, "I decided to upload a video today as I have something to say to you."With a serious look on his face, Jeong Dong Won said, "As many of you already know, our house is being renovated at the moment. The whole 3-story building is basically under one major construction."He continued, "We put up a fence around the area as well as 'no entry' signs, but a lot of visiting fans have been going into the building despite all that."He went on, "The workers have been surprised by fans many times. When they can, they tell fans that they are supposed to be there, but some don't listen and enter the site anyway."Then, Jeong Dong Won mentioned when fans can freely come see the house.The trot singer said, "The renovation is scheduled to be completed on June 10. I would like to ask fans not to visit our house until then. It's dangerous. It really isn't safe. I'm not even there."He continued, "After June 10, a restaurant will be opened on the first floor. The second floor is going to be turned into a coffee shop and my family and I are going to live on the third floor."Lastly, he added, "If you want to come, please come after June 10. You will be able to enjoy food and drinks at the restaurant and coffee shop, and may be able to see me around if you are lucky."Jeong Dong Won finished fifth on TV Chosun's survival trot audition show 'Mister Trot'.(Credit= '정동원TV' YouTube, TV Chosun Mister Trot)(SBS Star)