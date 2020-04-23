SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN & RM Share When They Feel the Most Vulnerable
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.23
JIMIN and RM of K-pop boy group BTS revealed the time when they feel the most vulnerable. 

Recently, JIMIN and RM's past live broadcast started gaining attention. 

The video was of JIMIN and RM talking about visiting the dentist. 

JIMIN said, "I feel so weak at the dentist. You are just lying there, unable to do anything with your mouth wide open, you know." 

RM responded right away, "Ah, with the mouth opener? Yeah, it makes me feel like I'm the weakest thing on the planet. I feel absolutely helpless at that moment." 

He continued, "I've actually got to go to the dentist to remove my wisdom teeth soon. Have you had yours removed?" 
JIMIN and RMJIMIN answered, "My wisdom teeth have never bothered me. The last time I checked, they were lying sideways though." 

RM responded, "That's no good. You are going to be in big trouble then. Well, I need to go and remove both of the bottom ones, and I'm not ready at all." 
JIMIN and RMHe went on, "My dentist was like, 'Those two are going to take at least half an hour each to remove.' They are apparently positioned very badly." 

He laughingly added, "He/she apologized to me in advance as well! It's not going to be fun for sure." 
 
(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)    
