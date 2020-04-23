SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Minho & Kim Go-eun Share How They Felt When They Discovered They Will Work Together
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.23
[SBS Star] Lee Minho & Kim Go-eun Share How They Felt When They Discovered They Will Work Together
Actor Lee Minho and actress Kim Go-eun revealed how they felt when they found out that they will be working together. 

On April 22 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Lee Minho and Kim Go-eun's interview was shown. 
Lee Minho and Kim Go-eunDuring the interview, the interviewer asked Lee Minho and Kim Go-eun a series of questions about their current drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch'. 

One of the questions was, "How did you two feel when you were told you were cast alongside each other?" 

Lee Minho gave his answer first, "Kim Go-eun was one of the people around my age who I really wanted to work with. So, it felt so great." 
Lee Minho and Kim Go-eunKim Go-eun responded as well, "As soon as we met, I blurted out I was a fan of 'Kim Tan' (Lee Minho's character in 'The Heirs')" 

She continued with a huge smile on her face, "I honestly think he is the best out there. You are the best, Lee Minho!" 

SBS' new fantasy romance drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' unveiled the first episode on April 17, and it airs every Friday and Saturday at 10PM KST. 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam) 

(SBS Star)   
