[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Reveals How He Got Close to BTS V

Actor Park Seo Jun shared how he got close to V of K-pop boy group BTS in his recent interview.Recently, fashion magazine Esquire shared Park Seo Jun's pictorial and interview for the magazine's May issue.During the interview, Park Seo Jun was asked about his first encounter with his best friend V.The interviewer asked, "You seem to hasve wide personal relations and even close with BTS' V. You must be the type of a guy who takes good care of your dongsaengs (younger friends), right?"To this, Park Seo Jun said, "Yes, I'm very close with V. We just happened to be close to each other."He continued to explain, "I really don't consider myself as a person who takes good care of others. But when I feel comfortable with someone, even when he is way younger than me, I treat him like a friend."He added, "We (V and I) share our concerns and talk a lot. It's hard to find someone who can truly understands each other in this industry. Although we have different backgrounds, we have many similarities."(Credit= Esquire, Online Community)(SBS Star)