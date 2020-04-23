[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Confirms Collaboration with Lady Gaga

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga are ready to reveal their collaborative track.On April 23, Lady Gaga released the track list for her upcoming album 'Chromatica'.Upon seeing the track list, K-pop fans screamed at the top of their lungs.It was because there was a track titled 'Sour Candy' which featured BLACKPINK.The collaboration with Lady Gaga is not the first time BLACKPINK has worked with a Western artist.Previously in 2018, BLACKPINK released a song with English singer Dua Lipa called 'Kiss and Make Up'.'Kiss and Make Up' made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 at that time.K-pop fans are hyped up about this another epic BLACKPINK and a Western artist collaboration.Meanwhile, the release date of 'Chromatica' remains undecided as Lady Gaga is postponing it due to coronavirus outbreak.(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'ladygaga' Twitter, 'dualipa' Instagram)(SBS Star)