[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Confirms Collaboration with Lady Gaga
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.23 10:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Confirms Collaboration with Lady Gaga
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga are ready to reveal their collaborative track.

On April 23, Lady Gaga released the track list for her upcoming album 'Chromatica'.

Upon seeing the track list, K-pop fans screamed at the top of their lungs.

It was because there was a track titled 'Sour Candy' which featured BLACKPINK.
BLACKPINKThe collaboration with Lady Gaga is not the first time BLACKPINK has worked with a Western artist.

Previously in 2018, BLACKPINK released a song with English singer Dua Lipa called 'Kiss and Make Up'.

'Kiss and Make Up' made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 at that time.

K-pop fans are hyped up about this another epic BLACKPINK and a Western artist collaboration.
BLACKPINKMeanwhile, the release date of 'Chromatica' remains undecided as Lady Gaga is postponing it due to coronavirus outbreak.

(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'ladygaga' Twitter, 'dualipa' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
