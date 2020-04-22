SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Times When TXT SOOBIN Proved He Is the Biggest Fanboy of HUENINGKAI
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.22 18:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Times When TXT SOOBIN Proved He Is the Biggest Fanboy of HUENINGKAI
As the leader of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), SOOBIN adores each member of his group.

It seems though, SOOBIN adores HUENINGKAI the most out of the four members―YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI.

He not only cries over HUENINGKAI's cuteness all the time, but also non-stop goes on about him.

Here are some instances when SOOBIN expressed his immense love for HUENINGKAI.

1. While TXT members were talking about their first impression of each other, SOOBIN said, "When HUENINGKAI walked towards me, he looked like an adorable baby trying to walk to my eyes."

He continued, "He was so white as well; he looked like a ball of flour or something. I was like, 'Where did someone find this cute thing?'"
 
2. During a live broadcast with HUENINGKAI, SOOBIN said, "Life as a trainee wasn't easy. What kept me going was the existence of HUENINGKAI."

He went on, "I wasn't very close to other trainees or have an interest in becoming close to them, because HUENINGKAI was all I needed."
 
3. One day, SOOBIN randomly talked about the reason why he loves HUENINGKAI to fans.

SOOBIN said, "How is it even possible not to love HUENINGKAI? He is so pure and kind. You can just see that when you look at him, can't you? It's seriously impossible for anyone not to love him."
 
(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' NAVER V LIVE, 'MnetMcountdown' 'TXT_members' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
