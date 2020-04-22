[SBS Star] VIDEO: Times When TXT SOOBIN Proved He Is the Biggest Fanboy of HUENINGKAI

다시보자 수빈이의 휴닝이 첫인상 ��☁️



��아기가 아장아장 걸어오는 거예요

엄청 뽀얀 밀가루 뭉쳐놓은 애같은 애

너무 귀여워서 제가 참을 수가 없었어요

어디서 이런 밀가루를 데리고 왔냐고

어둥어둥 귀여워 !

�� : 데뷔조 되기 전에 연습생 때를 생각하면 정말 저는 휴닝카이밖에 없었어요

�� : (뿌듯)

�� : 데뷔조 되기 전에 연습생 때를 생각하면 정말 저는 휴닝카이밖에 없었어요

�� : (뿌듯)

�� : 다른 사람이랑은 친하지도 않았고 친해질 생각도 없었고 저는 그냥 휴닝이 하나만 있으면 된다는 생각으로 연습생 생활을 했었어가꾸 ..

정말 여러분 약간.. 휴닝카이를 안좋아 할 수가 있어요? 긍까 너무 애가 그렇게 순수하고 순진하고 그렇게 착한.. 정말 눈에 그렇게 보이는데 안좋아 할 수가 있나? 그지않아여? 정말 감정이란게 존재하고 사람인 이상 휴닝카이는 좋아 할 수 밖에 없는거 같아요

As the leader of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), SOOBIN adores each member of his group.It seems though, SOOBIN adores HUENINGKAI the most out of the four members―YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI.He not only cries over HUENINGKAI's cuteness all the time, but also non-stop goes on about him.Here are some instances when SOOBIN expressed his immense love for HUENINGKAI.While TXT members were talking about their first impression of each other, SOOBIN said, "When HUENINGKAI walked towards me, he looked like an adorable baby trying to walk to my eyes."He continued, "He was so white as well; he looked like a ball of flour or something. I was like, 'Where did someone find this cute thing?'"During a live broadcast with HUENINGKAI, SOOBIN said, "Life as a trainee wasn't easy. What kept me going was the existence of HUENINGKAI."He went on, "I wasn't very close to other trainees or have an interest in becoming close to them, because HUENINGKAI was all I needed."One day, SOOBIN randomly talked about the reason why he loves HUENINGKAI to fans.SOOBIN said, "How is it even possible not to love HUENINGKAI? He is so pure and kind. You can just see that when you look at him, can't you? It's seriously impossible for anyone not to love him."