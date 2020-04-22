SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Updates Instagram Amid Her Hiatus
Published 2020.04.22 18:06 View Count
Actress Jeon So Min shared a social media post during her temporary hiatus from all activities.

On April 21, Jeon So Min took her Instagram to share a photo of a vase with white flowers.
Jeon So MinAlong with the photo, Jeon So Min wrote, "I am thankful for everything."

It seems like Jeon So Min decided to share the post for fans who have been showing incessant support after the sudden news.
Jeon So MinJeon So MinEarlier this month, Jeon So Min also posted her word of greetings for fans, saying, "I hope we will be able to see each other soon in good health. I love you all."

Jeon So Min is currently taking a break after being diagnosed with severe fatigue, including her weekly 'Running Man' appearance.

(Credit= 'jsomin86' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
