[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Looks Back on Her Hectic Life Where She Gave Herself No Rest
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Looks Back on Her Hectic Life Where She Gave Herself No Rest

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.22 17:18
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation Seohyun Looks Back on Her Hectic Life Where She Gave Herself No Rest
Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared how she feels about her busy life in the past. 

On April 21, fashion magazine Esquire shared an interview of Seohyun along with her recently-taken photos.  
SeohyunDuring the interview, Seohyun revealed how she takes life differently from the past now. 

Seohyun said, "Back in the days, I did like ten things at once. I acted in a musical, starred in a drama, guested on a television show, performed at concerts and did all other things at the same time."

She continued, "At that time, I kept telling myself that I was capable of doing all of them. I pushed myself to believe that I could, but that was not the case." 

She went on, "I realized this not too long ago. I only recently started believing in myself." 
SeohyunThen, Seohyun said she feels terrible for herself when she looks back on herself from that time. 

She explained, "I feel like I've been too harsh to myself, you know. I want to be able to breathe properly from now on. I'm not going to stop running, but what I'll do is to look around me more frequently." 

She added, "But I don't regret being like that. I feel like I have more time to myself now, because I worked that hard." 
Seohyun(Credit= Esquire) 

(SBS Star)   
