[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN to Make a Solo Comeback

BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO is gearing up to make a solo comeback soon.On April 22, it was reported that BAEKHYUN is currently busy adding a few last touches to his new solo album which aims to be released in May.According to reports, BAEKHYUN is actively taking part in various aspects of the album production process.In response to the report, BAEKHYUN's management agency SM Entertainment stated, "It is true that BAEKHYUN is preparing a solo album. The album is aimed for a late May release, so please look forward to it."This comeback will be BAEKHYUN's first solo album in approximately seven months since 'City Lights' released in October 2019.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)