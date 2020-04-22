SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ex-KARA Han Seung Yeon Shares How Many Celebrities Asked Her Out So Far
[SBS Star] Ex-KARA Han Seung Yeon Shares How Many Celebrities Asked Her Out So Far

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.22
Han Seung Yeon of disbanded K-pop girl group KARA revealed the number of celebrities who asked her out.

On April 21 episode of MBC every1's television show 'Video Star', Han Seung Yeon made a guest appearance.
Han Seung YeonDuring the talk, Han Seung Yeon was asked if she has ever dated a celebrity in the past.

As she said yes, she was asked if a lot of celebrities asked her out.

Han Seung Yeon answered, "I've been asked about four times, I think?"
Han Seung YeonTo this, the hosts asked, "How did it go with them? Did it go well?"

Han Seung Yeon first explained how it worked, "My fellow group members would sometimes connect me to them. So, what they would do is to give my number to them when asked."

She then said, "But I always gave them short or closed answers that it never worked out well. I was just terrible at getting to one another that way."

After a pause, Han Seung Yeon laughingly commented, "I kind of regret that though. I shouldn't have been like that."
Han Seung YeonHan Seung Yeon made debut as the leader of KARA in March 2007.

(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star)

(SBS Star)  
