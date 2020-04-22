SBS NEWS

Published 2020.04.22 14:02 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Another Rookie Names BTS V As His Role Model
SERIM of K-pop rookie boy group CRAVITY revealed that V of K-pop boy group BTS is his role model.

On April 21, five out of nine CRAVITY members―SERIM, JUNGMO, HYEONGJUN, SEONGMIN, and MINHEE― made a guest appearance on MBC FM4U's 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party'.
CRAVITYDuring the talk, the members were asked about the K-pop singer they want to meet.

To this, CRAVITY's leader SERIM picked BTS.
CRAVITYThe radio show's host Kim Shin-young asked SERIM, "Is there any member of BTS that you want to meet in particular?"

SERIM said, "I want to meet V sunbaenim."

He continued to explain, "I think facial expressions and gestures are important on stage. V sunbaenim excels on those things. He's my role model. I watched a lot of his videos and learned a lot from him."
CRAVITYMeanwhile, CRAVITY made its much-anticipated debut with the group's first album 'HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE - SEASON1.'

(Credit= MBC, STARSHIP Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
