[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Confirms to Join 'Master in the House'

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo will be joining 'Master in the House' as the new cast.On April 21, Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio shared that Cha Eun-woo will be joining SBS' television show 'Master in the House'.'Master in the House' started off with the cast being actor Lee Sang Yun, comedian Yang Se-hyung, singer Lee Seung Gi and K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae in December 2017.In January, actor Shin Sung Rok was added to the show.Then in February, Lee Seung Gi and Yook Sungjae announced to end their journey with 'Master in the House'.Cha Eun-woo is said to be beginning 'Master in the House' alongside another new member mixed martial arts artist Kim Donghyun.'Master in the House' fans are excited to check out the chemistry between the original and new members.(Credit= 'eunwo.o_c' 'stungunkim' Instagram, SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)