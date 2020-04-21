[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Confirms His Comeback Project?

Actor Gong Yoo may be joining Netflix's new series.On April 21, news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Gong Yoo has decided to join Netflix's new original series 'The Silent Sea' (literal translation).Produced by actor Jung Woo Sung, it is an 8-episode mystery sci-fi thriller set in a precarious future where Earth is running out of water.It is about a group of scientists setting off for the moon to retrieve unknown samples from an abandoned research station.Gong Yoo's character is said to be the charismatic leader of the retrieving team named 'Yoon-jae'.Previously, actress Bae Doona was revealed to be in talks to star in the series as one of the scientists.Not long after this report was made, Gong Yoo's management agency gave their official response.The agency said, "While it is true that Gong Yoo was recently offered a role in 'The Silent Sea', it is still undecided whether he will join it."Meanwhile, shooting for 'The Silent Sea' is scheduled to kick off in August.(Credit= Management SOOP)(SBS Star)