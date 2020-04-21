[SBS Star] Lee Minho Spotted Filming 'The King' on a Busy Street of Busan

Actor Lee Minho was spotted filming a scene for his ongoing drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' on a busy street located in Busan.On April 20, multiple citizens of Busan shared photos and videos of Lee Minho, filming a scene on a street in Haeundae neighborhood of Busan.The actor filmed his scene with his white horse 'Maximus', in the ongoing SBS drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch'.Although hundreds of passers-by flocked the street to see Lee Minho up close, he was seen all focused on his role despite the crowd cheering for him with their phone cameras on.In the drama, Lee Minho takes on the role of the Emperor of the Korean Empire named 'Lee Gon' who tries to keep the door to an alternate reality closed.Meanwhile, 'The King: Eternal Monarch' airs every Friday and Saturday at 10PM KST on SBS.(Credit= Online Community, SBS)(SBS Star)