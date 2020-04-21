[SBS Star] HeeChul Advices Celebrities to Handle Malicious Comments Like IU Does

HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior talked about how singer/actress IU sets a good example to other celebrities in terms of dealing with malicious comments.On April 21 episode of JTBC's talk show '77 Love', the cast members talked about malicious comments against celebrities.During the talk, HeeChul revealed that although big entertainment agencies like SM Entertainment provide extensive support for their artists mental well-being, none of that matters after a single malicious comment.HeeChul explained, "SM Entertainment is a huge company, but even with the help of the company, just one malicious comment makes all of that support system useless."Then HeeChul advised that all celebrities should handle people who post malicious comments online the way IU does.HeeChul said, "IU's someone who overcomes malicious comments and proceeds with her career wisely."He continued to explain, "IU sued each and every one of them without leniency. What's crazy is that they talk about IU as if she's the perpetrator and not the victim."(Credit= JTBC 77 Love, EDAM Entertainment)(SBS Star)