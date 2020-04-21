SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] MONSTA X KIHYUN & WJSN BONA Reportedly Have Been Together for 5 Years
[SBS Star] MONSTA X KIHYUN & WJSN BONA Reportedly Have Been Together for 5 Years

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.21
K-pop boy group MONSTA X's member KIHYUN and girl group WJSN's member BONA are reportedly in a relationship.

On April 21, news outlet Sports Chosun reported that STARSHIP Entertainment artists KIHYUN and BONA have been dating each other since when they were trainees.
KIHYUN and BONAAccording to Sports Chosun, KIHYUN and BONA have been together for about five years.

The two stars apparently enjoy going on dates in Sinsa-dong, Seoul area, and driving around in KIHYUN's car.

They added that KIHYUN and BONA recently went on a trip to Jeju Island with their friends' couple.
KIHYUN and BONAIn response to this report, however, STARSHIP Entertainment commented, "That is not true at all. They are just labelmates as well as friends."

The agency continued, "They have not dated for five years nor traveled together."
KIHYUN and BONAKIHYUN made debut as the main vocal of MONSTA X in May 2015, and BONA debuted as the "center" of WJSN in February 2016.

(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
