[SBS Star] MONSTA X KIHYUN & WJSN BONA Reportedly Have Been Together for 5 Years

K-pop boy group MONSTA X's member KIHYUN and girl group WJSN's member BONA are reportedly in a relationship.On April 21, news outlet Sports Chosun reported that STARSHIP Entertainment artists KIHYUN and BONA have been dating each other since when they were trainees.According to Sports Chosun, KIHYUN and BONA have been together for about five years.The two stars apparently enjoy going on dates in Sinsa-dong, Seoul area, and driving around in KIHYUN's car.They added that KIHYUN and BONA recently went on a trip to Jeju Island with their friends' couple.In response to this report, however, STARSHIP Entertainment commented, "That is not true at all. They are just labelmates as well as friends."The agency continued, "They have not dated for five years nor traveled together."KIHYUN made debut as the main vocal of MONSTA X in May 2015, and BONA debuted as the "center" of WJSN in February 2016.(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment)(SBS Star)