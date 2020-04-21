[SBS Star] VIXX RAVI Shares Cute Messages that He Received from EXO KAI

RAVI of K-pop boy group VIXX and KAI of another boy group EXO's cute messages were revealed.On April 20, RAVI updated his Instagram with screenshots of his Kakaotalk (Korea's largest free mobile instant messaging application) messages.They were RAVI's Kakaotalk conversation with one of his celebrity best friends KAI.KAI started off their conversation by saying, "Won-sik (RAVI's real name), let's go and have some malatang together."RAVI answered, "I can't. I have a photo shoot tomorrow. I'll have to take a rain check."KAI responded, "In that case, let's get jjamppong.", which RAVI simply answered with a laugh.But KAI did not give up, he said, "If tomorrow isn't possible, then how about the day after tomorrow? Is 23rd okay?"As RAVI agreed, KAI went on to plan more meet-ups, "Jjangppong on 24th and baeksuk on 25th, okay? Oh, actually, I can't do 25 and 26. Let's have baeksuk on 27th and some fried chicken on 28th."RAVI laughingly commented, "Why do you have to decide this right now? Alright, alright. It all sounds good, but I can't do chicken on 28th. My single's coming out in the evening that day. I'll be too nervous to eat anything."In response to this message, KAI said, "Am I more important to you or is your single more important to you?"As RAVI said, "My single comes before you.", KAI commented, "Okay, I'm blocking you."After that, RAVI "unblocked" himself, and they carried on their adorable conversation that made a lot of fans smile.(Credit= 'ravithecrackkidz' Instagram)(SBS Star)