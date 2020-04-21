SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIXX RAVI Shares Cute Messages that He Received from EXO KAI
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIXX RAVI Shares Cute Messages that He Received from EXO KAI

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.21 13:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIXX RAVI Shares Cute Messages that He Received from EXO KAI
RAVI of K-pop boy group VIXX and KAI of another boy group EXO's cute messages were revealed.

On April 20, RAVI updated his Instagram with screenshots of his Kakaotalk (Korea's largest free mobile instant messaging application) messages.

They were RAVI's Kakaotalk conversation with one of his celebrity best friends KAI.
RAVI and KAIKAI started off their conversation by saying, "Won-sik (RAVI's real name), let's go and have some malatang together."

RAVI answered, "I can't. I have a photo shoot tomorrow. I'll have to take a rain check."

KAI responded, "In that case, let's get jjamppong.", which RAVI simply answered with a laugh.
RAVI and KAIBut KAI did not give up, he said, "If tomorrow isn't possible, then how about the day after tomorrow? Is 23rd okay?"

As RAVI agreed, KAI went on to plan more meet-ups, "Jjangppong on 24th and baeksuk on 25th, okay? Oh, actually, I can't do 25 and 26. Let's have baeksuk on 27th and some fried chicken on 28th."

RAVI laughingly commented, "Why do you have to decide this right now? Alright, alright. It all sounds good, but I can't do chicken on 28th. My single's coming out in the evening that day. I'll be too nervous to eat anything."
RAVI and KAIIn response to this message, KAI said, "Am I more important to you or is your single more important to you?"

As RAVI said, "My single comes before you.", KAI commented, "Okay, I'm blocking you."

After that, RAVI "unblocked" himself, and they carried on their adorable conversation that made a lot of fans smile.
RAVI and KAI(Credit= 'ravithecrackkidz' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙