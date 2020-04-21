[SBS Star] HeeChul Talks About Sulli·Koo Ha Ra & Their Haters

HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior mentioned two late K-pop stars―Sulli and Koo Ha Ra in the latest episode of '77 Love'.On April 21 episode of JTBC's television show '77 Love', the cast members discussed malicious online comments.During the discussion, HeeChul said, "Sulli and Koo Ha Ra used to get a lot of hate comments online. I was close to both of them, and what upset me the most was the way their haters acted after their passing."He continued, "They were all trying to find other things and people to blame, and started sorrowing over their passing. I was so furious and disgusted."HeeChul went on, "Not long before her passing, Sulli actually joined this show called 'Reply Night' where she had to read out her own hate comments. At first, I was worried about her joining that show."He added, "It turned out I didn't have to worry, because she loved doing 'Reply Night'. She said she felt good as she could talk about the comments with the other cast. She was able to gain confidence from the show."Then, Shin Dong-yeop said, "There is one thing about her that still breaks my heart to think about. When we were filming 'Reply Night' together, I once asked her when she was the happiest."He continued, "She told me that she was never happy in her life. It was heartbreaking, as I felt like she had gone through too much at a young age that she couldn't even experience happiness."Last October, Sulli took her own life, then Koo Ha Ra also took her own life about a month later.(Credit= JTBC 77 Love, 'jelly_jilli' 'koohara__' Instagram)(SBS Star)