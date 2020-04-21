SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HeeChul Talks About Sulli·Koo Ha Ra & Their Haters
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] HeeChul Talks About Sulli·Koo Ha Ra & Their Haters

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.21 11:00 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HeeChul Talks About Sulli·Koo Ha Ra & Their Haters
HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior mentioned two late K-pop stars―Sulli and Koo Ha Ra in the latest episode of '77 Love'. 

On April 21 episode of JTBC's television show '77 Love', the cast members discussed malicious online comments. 
HeeChulDuring the discussion, HeeChul said, "Sulli and Koo Ha Ra used to get a lot of hate comments online. I was close to both of them, and what upset me the most was the way their haters acted after their passing." 

He continued, "They were all trying to find other things and people to blame, and started sorrowing over their passing. I was so furious and disgusted." 
HeeChulHeeChul went on, "Not long before her passing, Sulli actually joined this show called 'Reply Night' where she had to read out her own hate comments. At first, I was worried about her joining that show." 

He added, "It turned out I didn't have to worry, because she loved doing 'Reply Night'. She said she felt good as she could talk about the comments with the other cast. She was able to gain confidence from the show." 
HeeChulThen, Shin Dong-yeop said, "There is one thing about her that still breaks my heart to think about. When we were filming 'Reply Night' together, I once asked her when she was the happiest." 

He continued, "She told me that she was never happy in her life. It was heartbreaking, as I felt like she had gone through too much at a young age that she couldn't even experience happiness."  
HeeChulLast October, Sulli took her own life, then Koo Ha Ra also took her own life about a month later. 

(Credit= JTBC 77 Love, 'jelly_jilli' 'koohara__' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙