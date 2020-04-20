[SBS Star] DARA Reveals New Profile Photos; Nobody Can Believe She Is in Her Mid-30s

Everyone is having a hard time believing K-pop artist DARA's age.On April 18, DARA shared newly-taken profile photos on her Instagram.In the first set of photos, DARA wears a white t-shirt and light blue jeans.The next ones show DARA with a more formal look in a light yellow suit, interestingly matching it with a trendy cropped white top.She looks vibrant and youthful like someone in early 20s.The surprising fact is that DARA actually is 35 years old.She has always been known for her youthfulness, but these photos once again proved that.Even when not taking into account the youngster outfits, she certainly does not look her age in the photos.Her youthfulness is making a lot of people surprised as well as jealous.(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram)(SBS Star)