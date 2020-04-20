SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DARA Reveals New Profile Photos; Nobody Can Believe She Is in Her Mid-30s
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] DARA Reveals New Profile Photos; Nobody Can Believe She Is in Her Mid-30s

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.20 18:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DARA Reveals New Profile Photos; Nobody Can Believe She Is in Her Mid-30s
Everyone is having a hard time believing K-pop artist DARA's age.

On April 18, DARA shared newly-taken profile photos on her Instagram.

In the first set of photos, DARA wears a white t-shirt and light blue jeans.

The next ones show DARA with a more formal look in a light yellow suit, interestingly matching it with a trendy cropped white top.
DARADARAShe looks vibrant and youthful like someone in early 20s.

The surprising fact is that DARA actually is 35 years old.

She has always been known for her youthfulness, but these photos once again proved that.

Even when not taking into account the youngster outfits, she certainly does not look her age in the photos.

Her youthfulness is making a lot of people surprised as well as jealous. 
DARADARA(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙