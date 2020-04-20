SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TWICE Confirms the Group's Comeback Plans
Published 2020.04.20
K-pop girl group TWICE is reportedly gearing for the group's long-awaited comeback.

On April 20, it was reported that TWICE is busy preparing to make a comeback in June.
TWICEIf the schedule is confirmed, it will be the group's first domestic comeback in approximately nine months since the release of TWICE's eighth mini album 'Feel Special' in September 2019.

It was also reported that the members of TWICE are currently in their final stages of preparing the upcoming album and will soon finish filming their new music video.
TWICEIn response to the report, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment stated, "It is true that TWICE is getting ready to shoot a new music video for the group's new title track."

The agency added, "Specific details about TWICE's comeback are still in discussion, and we will reveal them once they are all set."

Since its ground-breaking debut in 2015 with 'Like OOH-AHH', TWICE has released a series of hit K-pop songs including 'TT', 'What is Love?', 'FANCY', and many more.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
