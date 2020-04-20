[SBS Star] Fans Are Confused of Who in These Photos Are; SEULGI or IRENE?

Fans are having a hard time telling the difference between SEULGI and IRENE of K-pop girl group Red Velvet in some photos.Recently, some photos of Red Velvet have become the talk of the town among fans of the group.The photos were of one of the members of Red Velvet taken at different times.Interestingly enough though, fans somehow could see SEULGI and IRENE in them.Some argued that they were all SEULGI, some said that they were all IRENE and others claimed that they were photos of both stars.As they started getting more and more confused of who it was in the photos, the uploaders came along and explained that all four of them were in fact SEULGI.After finding out about it, many fans were shocked at how much SEULGI and IRENE looked alike in the photos.They left comments such as, "What? I got them completely wrong! I feel like I failed being a fan now.", "Now that I know they're SEULGI, I only see her. But they certainly do give off similar vibes sometimes.", "SEULGI looks unbelievably like IRENE in these photos. Not surprised why some couldn't tell." and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)