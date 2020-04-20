SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cha Eun-woo & Lee Seung Gi Surprise Everyone with Their Perfect Transformation as News Reporters
SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.04.20
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi and K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo wowed everyone with their outstanding news delivering skills.

On April 19 episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House', the cast members and the episode's "intern" Cha Eun-woo got their chances to transform into one-day news reporters.
Master in the HouseEach member was given the chance to audition for their appearance on air during the sports news segment of SBS' prime time news, 'SBS 8 News'.

While Yang Se Hyung and Shin Sung Rok made multiple mistakes, Cha Eun-woo flawlessly delivered his lines.
Master in the HouseLee Seung Gi also received much praise from the news production team for reading the lines with a smooth, stable voice tone.

They were also asked to memorize an article within 30 seconds and read it out loud.Master in the HouseMaster in the HouseAfter Lee Seung Gi was the only one who was able to pull it off perfectly, he was chosen for the role of one-day news caster of 'SBS 8 News', while Cha Eun-woo was selected for the radio news.
 

(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star) 
