SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Gives the First Update on Her Life in Months
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Gives the First Update on Her Life in Months

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.20 14:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Gives the First Update on Her Life in Months
Actress Koo Hye Sun gave an update on her life for the first time in months.

On April 18, Koo Hye Sun held a press conference at one gallery in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul for her special exhibit 'Voyage―Again and Again'.

This marked her first public appearance since the news about her divorce broke last August.
Koo Hye SunDuring the press conference, Koo Hye Sun shared how she had been.

Koo Hye Sun said, "I went to England to study English, and also returned to school. I've been watching 'Mr. Trot' to forget about my difficulties. It certainly made me feel easier."

She continued, "I actually thought I was healthier when I gained weight, but that wasn't it. My knees started hurting, so I went on a diet. I lost about 11kg."
Koo Hye SunThen, Koo Hye Sun was asked about divorce proceedings with actor Ahn Jae Hyeon.

Koo Hye Sun responded, "I knew that I was going to get asked this question. I wanted to be prepared for it, so I thought about what I should say before I came here."

She went on, "But there was nothing new I could give you. I've recently just been focused on myself, and tried to forget about all that."

She added, "I haven't heard from him himself nor about him through anyone for a long time as well."
Koo Hye SunLast August, Koo Hye Sun revealed that her marriage had lost a spark and Ahn Jae Hyeon wanted a divorce.

For some time after that, they engaged in a public back-and-forth regarding Ahn Jae Hyeon's alleged desire for a divorce, which Koo Hye Sun disagreed with.

Then in September, it was revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon filed for divorce.

(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙