[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Gives the First Update on Her Life in Months

Actress Koo Hye Sun gave an update on her life for the first time in months.On April 18, Koo Hye Sun held a press conference at one gallery in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul for her special exhibit 'Voyage―Again and Again'.This marked her first public appearance since the news about her divorce broke last August.During the press conference, Koo Hye Sun shared how she had been.Koo Hye Sun said, "I went to England to study English, and also returned to school. I've been watching 'Mr. Trot' to forget about my difficulties. It certainly made me feel easier."She continued, "I actually thought I was healthier when I gained weight, but that wasn't it. My knees started hurting, so I went on a diet. I lost about 11kg."Then, Koo Hye Sun was asked about divorce proceedings with actor Ahn Jae Hyeon.Koo Hye Sun responded, "I knew that I was going to get asked this question. I wanted to be prepared for it, so I thought about what I should say before I came here."She went on, "But there was nothing new I could give you. I've recently just been focused on myself, and tried to forget about all that."She added, "I haven't heard from him himself nor about him through anyone for a long time as well."Last August, Koo Hye Sun revealed that her marriage had lost a spark and Ahn Jae Hyeon wanted a divorce.For some time after that, they engaged in a public back-and-forth regarding Ahn Jae Hyeon's alleged desire for a divorce, which Koo Hye Sun disagreed with.Then in September, it was revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon filed for divorce.