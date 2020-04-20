SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Cast Members Give an Update on Jeon So Min's Condition
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Cast Members Give an Update on Jeon So Min's Condition

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.04.20 14:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Running Man Cast Members Give an Update on Jeon So Mins Condition
The cast members of SBS' variety show 'Running Man' shared that their fellow cast member Jeon So Min is doing great.

On April 19 episode of 'Running Man', the cast members addressed Jeon So Min's tentative hiatus from the show.
Running ManYu Jae Seok said, "Her doctor recommended So Min to take a break and rest in the hospital to recover her health. That's why she's not here with us today."

Kim Jong-kook added, "As we all know, So Min is a very energetic person. She will be back before you know it."
Running ManRunning ManThe other cast members told 'Running Man' fans not to worry to much on her, and wished Jeon So Min a quick recovery.

Earlier this month, Jeon So Min has announced that she will be taking a month-long break from all activities including her 'Running Man' appearance after she was diagnosed with extreme fatigue.

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙