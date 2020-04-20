[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Cast Members Give an Update on Jeon So Min's Condition

The cast members of SBS' variety show 'Running Man' shared that their fellow cast member Jeon So Min is doing great.On April 19 episode of 'Running Man', the cast members addressed Jeon So Min's tentative hiatus from the show.Yu Jae Seok said, "Her doctor recommended So Min to take a break and rest in the hospital to recover her health. That's why she's not here with us today."Kim Jong-kook added, "As we all know, So Min is a very energetic person. She will be back before you know it."The other cast members told 'Running Man' fans not to worry to much on her, and wished Jeon So Min a quick recovery.Earlier this month, Jeon So Min has announced that she will be taking a month-long break from all activities including her 'Running Man' appearance after she was diagnosed with extreme fatigue.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)