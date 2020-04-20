[SBS Star] VIDEO: SOMI Hangs Out with the Members of I.O.I

K-pop artist SOMI was seen spending quality time with some members of disbanded K-pop project girl group I.O.I.On April 18, SOMI's management agency shared a video of SOMI meeting up with solo artist CHUNG HA, YEONJUNG of WJSN and Kim Doyeon of Weki Meki.As the four girls sat around a table while having lunch together, they looked back on the days when they were on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 1'.CHUNG HA said, "Do you guys remember when we thought hard on how we were going to introduce our team?"She continued, "We ended up doing, 'Yes, I love it!' with a finger heart. That was such an awesome idea."YEONJUNG said, "'Yes, I love it!' was SOMI's idea and the finger heart was mine. We rocked!"Kim Doyeon commented, "Thanks to SOMI, I was able to gain lots of fans. She did an interview where she talked about my double-sided personality. After that, my popularity increased fast. I still thank you for that, SOMI."After wrapping up 'Produce 101 Season 1' talk, SOMI mentioned which of them she sees the most often.She said, "I actually bump into CHUNG HA all the time at the hair salon we go to. We always see each other in the morning, and we say hi in the sleepiest ways."She continued, "She would wave to me with her eyes half-closed. I wave her back like that as well. It's so funny."Then later when they were on the roof together, SOMI said, "I'm so happy. This was what I missed!"SOMI, CHUNG HA, YEONJUNG and Kim Doyeon debuted as the members of I.O.I after winning on 'Produce 101 Season 1' in April 2016.The group disbanded in January 2017, and the girls re-joined their original management agency where they soon kicked off their another K-pop career.(Credit= 'somsomi0309' Instagram, 'THEBLACKLABEL' YouTube)(SBS Star)