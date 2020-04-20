[SBS Star] VIDEO: RM Spills Little Details About BTS' Upcoming Album

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM spoke about the group's upcoming album during the recent live broadcast.On April 17, RM surprised ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) by unexpectedly going on live on YouTube.RM explained that the reason why he suddenly went live on YouTube was because the members of BTS decided to take turns and hold a special live broadcast session every week, starting with him.He said, "We wanted to feel more connected to ARMY at a time like this. We will be sharing our daily lives and preparations for our new album."Then, RM said, "I think a lot of people can guess this already, but our new album will be coming out. We have kicked off the production."He continued, "We don't have any specific ideas about the songs nor title track yet. We don't know when the album will be released either. It's just been started, and we are ready to do our best."He added, "As I said earlier, we are planning on showing how we prepare for our album through live broadcast sessions. Please know that not all the process of making a new album is beautiful. We'll always work hard for it though."(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)