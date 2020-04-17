[SBS Star] Krystal Sends Song Seung Heon a Truck Loaded with Tasty Snacks

K-pop girl group f(x)'s member Krystal showed her support for actor Song Seung Heon with a snack truck.On April 16, Song Seung Heon updated his Instagram with two new photos.The first photo was of Song Seung Heon posing in front of a snack truck.The next photo showed him smiling while holding a cup of coffee in his hand on a couch.In the caption, Song Seung Heon wrote, "Thank you, Soo-jung(Krystal's real name)!"It turned out Krystal had sent a snack struck to the set of MBC's upcoming drama 'Dinner Mate' which Song Seung Heon is busy filming at the moment.Krystal and Song Seung Heon became close during the shooting of OCN's drama 'Player' in 2018.Fans are happy to see the two stars' ongoing friendship even after two years.(Credit= 'songseungheon1005' Instagram)(SBS Star)