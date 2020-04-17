[SBS Star] Minzy Announces Her New Start as a Free Agent

Former K-pop girl group 2NE1's member Minzy gave an update to her fans on the end of her legal dispute with her former management agency, Music Works.On April 17, Minzy took her personal Twitter account to personally announce the news.Minzy wrote, "I'm starting fresh. As of today, I left the agency to be a free agent. I decided to end the dispute with a settlement as soon as possible for my fans who are supporting me."She continued, "I was disappointed as I was not able to promote actively for the past few years, but I will now be able to show you a good side of me. I will greet you all in the near future with a brighter, much more confident image on stage, befitting of the name 'Gong Minzy'."Previously, it was reported that Minzy requested to nullify her exclusive contract with Music Works, claiming that the company failed to fulfill its duties to support her activities and promotions.Shortly after Minzy's new announcement, BLACKJACKs (2NE1's official fan club) worldwide flooded Minzy's Twitter with congratulatory messages on her fresh start.(Credit= 'mingkki21' Twitter)(SBS Star)