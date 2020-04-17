SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Minzy Announces Her New Start as a Free Agent
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Minzy Announces Her New Start as a Free Agent

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.04.17 17:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Minzy Announces Her New Start as a Free Agent
Former K-pop girl group 2NE1's member Minzy gave an update to her fans on the end of her legal dispute with her former management agency, Music Works.

On April 17, Minzy took her personal Twitter account to personally announce the news.
MinzyMinzyMinzy wrote, "I'm starting fresh. As of today, I left the agency to be a free agent. I decided to end the dispute with a settlement as soon as possible for my fans who are supporting me."

She continued, "I was disappointed as I was not able to promote actively for the past few years, but I will now be able to show you a good side of me. I will greet you all in the near future with a brighter, much more confident image on stage, befitting of the name 'Gong Minzy'."
MinzyPreviously, it was reported that Minzy requested to nullify her exclusive contract with Music Works, claiming that the company failed to fulfill its duties to support her activities and promotions.

Shortly after Minzy's new announcement, BLACKJACKs (2NE1's official fan club) worldwide flooded Minzy's Twitter with congratulatory messages on her fresh start.

(Credit= 'mingkki21' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙