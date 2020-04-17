SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo's Classmates Share What Kind of Student He Was Back in School
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo's Classmates Share What Kind of Student He Was Back in School

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.04.17 15:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woos Classmates Share What Kind of Student He Was Back in School
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo's classmates revealed what kind of student he was back in middle school/high school days. 

Recently, Cha Eun-woo's past interview talking about his school days went viral online.
Cha Eun-wooDuring the interview, Cha Eun-woo said, "I wasn't popular among female friends. I liked to work out when I was young, so I mostly hung out with my male friends."

He added, "My cheeks were chubby back then. I started to hear that I am good-looking when I started my trainee life."
Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-wooHowever, multiple students who attended the same school revealed that he was actually so popular.

One student shared online, saying, "He was so handsome that even teachers wanted to take photos with him. They made him run errands for them just to see him because he was so handsome and good at sports and studying at the same time."
Cha Eun-wooAnother student wrote, "Everyone became silent when he appeared in the school cafeteria. Everyone was literally so busy looking at his gorgeous face."

(Credit= Fantagio, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙