[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo's Classmates Share What Kind of Student He Was Back in School

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo's classmates revealed what kind of student he was back in middle school/high school days.Recently, Cha Eun-woo's past interview talking about his school days went viral online.During the interview, Cha Eun-woo said, "I wasn't popular among female friends. I liked to work out when I was young, so I mostly hung out with my male friends."He added, "My cheeks were chubby back then. I started to hear that I am good-looking when I started my trainee life."However, multiple students who attended the same school revealed that he was actually so popular.One student shared online, saying, "He was so handsome that even teachers wanted to take photos with him. They made him run errands for them just to see him because he was so handsome and good at sports and studying at the same time."Another student wrote, "Everyone became silent when he appeared in the school cafeteria. Everyone was literally so busy looking at his gorgeous face."(Credit= Fantagio, Online Community)(SBS Star)