[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Solar Goes Bald in the Teaser for Her Upcoming Solo Album
[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Solar Goes Bald in the Teaser for Her Upcoming Solo Album

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.17 14:59
K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's leader Solar had a shocking makeover for her upcoming solo album teaser.

On April 16, MAMAMOO's management agency RBW Entertainment released a teaser image for Solar's solo album 'Spit It Out' on Twitter.

The teaser image soon became the talk of the town, because Solar had gone completely bald in it.

It showed Solar in a dark room with a transparent veil over her head.

Solar's bald head was seen through the veil, and that shocked many people.
SolarThen on April 17, RBW Entertainment revealed a special 90-second video of Solar.

In the video, Solar was getting her make-up and hair done for 'Spit It Out' shooting.

Here, Solar's hair stylists push her hair back and put a fake skin on top to create the bald head look.
SolarIt turned out Solar had not shaved her hair off as everyone had initially thought.

But it definitely was unusual to go bald in the K-pop industry, and a lot of people are giving her props for just going for it. 
SolarMeanwhile, 'Spit It Out' is scheduled to be released on April 23. 

(Credit= 'RBW_MAMAMOO' Twitter, 'MAMAMOO' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)   
