[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yoona Impresses Everyone with Her Baking Skills
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yoona Impresses Everyone with Her Baking Skills

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.17 11:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation Yoona Impresses Everyone with Her Baking Skills
Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation showed off her jaw-dropping baking skills.

Recently, Yoona has been uploading some home-baking photos on her Instagram.

As Yoona is spending a lot of time at home due to coronavirus outbreak these days, she explained that this was what she has been up to.

Fans know that she is into cooking, and is actually good at it.
Yoona's cookingIt turned out she is also an amazingly talented baker.

The photos showed a whole range of baked goods from sponge cake, pound cake, pecan pie, Nutella cookies to sausage pastry.

Every single one of them looked so tasty that they all seemed to deserve the title, 'Yoona's tasty work of art'.
Yoona's cookingYoona's cookingUnder these photos, fans left comments such as, "Wow, can I please have some?", "She's just perfect, isn't she?", "Is there anything you are not good at, unnie?", and so on.

(Credit= 'yoona__lim' 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
