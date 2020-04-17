[SBS Star] Lee Minho Says He Is Sad that Kim Go-eun·Woo Do Hwan Do Not Call Him "Oppa" & "Hyung"

Actor Lee Minho shared he feels sad that actress Kim Go-eun and actor Woo Do Hwan do not refer to him as "oppa" and "hyung".On April 16, an online press conference for SBS' upcoming fantasy romance drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' was held.During the press conference, Lee Minho, Kim Go-eun and Woo Do Hwan were asked how well they got along during shooting.Kim Go-eun answered, "Lee Minho has such a great personality. Thanks to his friendliness, we were able to become close quickly."Lee Minho responded, "Despite my effort, Go-eun and Do Hwan still call me 'seonbae'. I was super nice to them; all laid back and stuff, you know."With a laugh, Lee Minho continued, "I wonder when they would start calling me 'oppa' and 'hyung'."Woo Do Hwan burst into laughter and commented, "I think it's the hierarchy in the drama. I'm serving you, so..."Then, he suddenly looked Lee Minho in the eye and playfully said, "Hyung...?", which made Lee Minho laugh.Meanwhile, 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is scheduled to be unveiled at 10PM KST today.(Credit= SBS The King: Eternal Monarch)(SBS Star)