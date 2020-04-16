[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Shares Happiness About His Song Topping the Largest Music Chart in Korea

Actor Cho Jung Seok shared his feelings after his song topped the largest music chart in Korea.On April 16, Cho Jung Seok's song 'Aroha' reached the top of the real-time chart of Melon Music―Korea's most-used music streaming site.'Aroha' was released on March 27 as part of a sound track for his current drama 'Doctor Life'.It is a love song that has sweet melodies combined with Cho Jung Seok's candy-like singing voice.The song has surprisingly ranked no. 1 on Melon Music only 20 days after the release.Through his management agency Jam Entertainment, Cho Jung Seok commented, "Wow, unbelievable. This was completely unexpected."He continued, "I did not think that the song would be a hit. I feel so happy and thankful. Thank you, thank you."He went on, "It was a new and great experience for me to have sung the sound track. It's been such a pleasure, and I hope my good energy will get delivered to everyone."(Credit= Melon Music, SBS funE)(SBS Star)