[SBS Star] Everyone Is Surprised at How Many Cameras SEVENTEEN Uses for Its YouTube show

It was just revealed how many cameras K-pop 13-member boy group SEVENTEEN uses for its YouTube show.On April 14, a new 'GOING SEVENTEEN' video was uploaded on SEVENTEEN's official YouTube channel.'GOING SEVENTEEN' is SEVENTEEN's YouTube show that shows the members' daily life to carrying out fun activities together.In this episode, the members of SEVENTEEN were seen in escape rooms.It was obvious that SEVENTEEN used more cameras for a show than other groups out there as it is a large group.But apparently, the staff set up over 80 cameras for this particular escape room episode, excluding the cameras on selfie sticks.This meant that almost a hundred different cameras were used for 'GOING SEVENTEEN'.Even when taking into account of the number of the members, that is a lot of cameras.After finding out about this, K-pop fans left comments under the video like, "That's got to be some work for the editors.", "Holy moly. I'm at a loss for words.", "I had no idea that they used this many cameras for 'GOING SEVENTEEN'!" and so on.(Credit= 'SEVENTEEN' YouTube, 'seventeennews' Facebook)(SBS Star)