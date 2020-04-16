SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Everyone Is Surprised at How Many Cameras SEVENTEEN Uses for Its YouTube show
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Everyone Is Surprised at How Many Cameras SEVENTEEN Uses for Its YouTube show

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.16 17:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Everyone Is Surprised at How Many Cameras SEVENTEEN Uses for Its YouTube show
It was just revealed how many cameras K-pop 13-member boy group SEVENTEEN uses for its YouTube show.

On April 14, a new 'GOING SEVENTEEN' video was uploaded on SEVENTEEN's official YouTube channel.

'GOING SEVENTEEN' is SEVENTEEN's YouTube show that shows the members' daily life to carrying out fun activities together.

In this episode, the members of SEVENTEEN were seen in escape rooms.
SEVENTEENIt was obvious that SEVENTEEN used more cameras for a show than other groups out there as it is a large group.

But apparently, the staff set up over 80 cameras for this particular escape room episode, excluding the cameras on selfie sticks.

This meant that almost a hundred different cameras were used for 'GOING SEVENTEEN'.

Even when taking into account of the number of the members, that is a lot of cameras.
SEVENTEENAfter finding out about this, K-pop fans left comments under the video like, "That's got to be some work for the editors.", "Holy moly. I'm at a loss for words.", "I had no idea that they used this many cameras for 'GOING SEVENTEEN'!" and so on.
 

(Credit= 'SEVENTEEN' YouTube, 'seventeennews' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙