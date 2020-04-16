[SBS Star] Actor Bong Taegyu's Manager Makes Headlines with His Strong Resemblance to BTS JIN & V

Actor Bong Taegyu's manager has received attention online for his strong resemblance to K-pop boy group BTS' two members, JIN and V.On April 11, Bong Taegyu made appearance on MBC's variety show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere' with his manager, Shim Jong-oh.As soon as the manager appeared on the VCR, the hosts of the show gasped in shock with his good-looking visual.They began to name various male celebrities known for their looks, including actors Ha Seok Jin, Gang Dong Won, BTS' JIN and V.Shim Jong-oh first introduced himself as a manager of Bong Taegyu for over six years.Bong Taegyu said, "My manager cares about his looks way more than I do. He really stands out more than me."He continued, "I mean, he's handsome, but not as good-looking as a celebrity, is he? I wanted to know what other people think, so I decided to join this show with him."Upon watching the episode, viewers left comments online that says, "Wow, he really do look like JIN and V combined.", "He's certainly an idol material.", and more.(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)