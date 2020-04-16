[SBS Star] Renowned Choreographer Tells Why He Thinks KAI & LISA Are the Best K-pop Dancers

(Credit= SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, '더팩트 THE FACT' YouTube)

Choreographer Choi Young-jun shared he thinks KAI of K-pop boy group EXO and LISA of girl group BLACKPINK are the best dancers in the world of K-pop.On April 12, entertainment news outlet THE FACT shared an interview clip of Choi Young-jun on their official YouTube channel.Choi Young-jun is a famous choreographer in Korea, who is most known for instructing the contestants of survival audition 'Produce' series on Mnet.During the interview, Choi Young-jun was asked who he thought were the best dancers out of all K-pop stars.Choi Young-jun said, "I've got two. There are lots of good dancers out there, but it's got to be KAI and LISA."First, he explained why he chose KAI, "I've actually worked with KAI several times in the past. Before I worked with him, I watched some of his performance videos, and I was overly impressed."He continued, "So, he was an unimaginably great dancer and I knew he was passionate about dancing. That meant I had to come up with the choreography that he would find interesting, and that honestly was not easy."He went on, "It's not just me, but all other choreographers say the same thing about KAI. We are like, "KAI's talent in dance is beyond imagination. Thank goodness that he is a K-pop star, not a choreographer. If he was a choreographer, we wouldn't have a place to stand!'"Then, Choi Young-jun shared a reason why he picked LISA over other K-pop stars.Choi Young-jun said, "It goes the same for LISA; she too is very talented. I've recently come up with a choreography which LISA danced to, and it's hard to even describe how well she danced to it."He continued, "LISA is sort of like this. Let's just say that I taught her one part of the choreography, yeah? Then, what she does is to create one to two moves to go with that part of the choreography. She twists it in incredible ways to make it into her own."Lastly, he added, "Both KAI and LISA are able to dance to any genres as well. I'm glad that they're not choreographers!"(SBS Star)