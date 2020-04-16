SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE Members Reveal What Their Daily Routine Was When They Were Trainees
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] TWICE Members Reveal What Their Daily Routine Was When They Were Trainees

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.16 13:36 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE Members Reveal What Their Daily Routine Was When They Were Trainees
The members of K-pop girl group TWICE shared what sort of activities they did in a day when they were trainees. 

On April 13, one video of TWICE and Pengsoo―the giant penguin YouTube star was posted online. 

In the middle of the video, TWICE and Pengsoo were seen sitting down in a room together for some talks. 
TWICEDuring their talk, Pengsoo told TWICE what his daily activities are as a "trainee" and TWICE members revealed what their life was like as trainees in turn. 

DAHYUN showed him a time planner clock that showed details of the daily routine. 

She said, "So, this was pretty much how our day went when we were still training to make debut at JYP Entertainment." 
TWICEThey started off their day by going to their management agency, where they had to give their phones to the staff and check their weight. 

Before lunch, they stretched and warmed their bodies up. 

Right after lunch, they got vocal lessons, then took some time to practice on their own until dinner. 

After dinner, their dance classes started which lasted for about three hours. 

Around 10 o'clock, their training ended with another weight check. 
TWICEAll K-pop fans are once again surprised about the hectic and tight daily schedule of K-pop trainees. 

(Credit= '자이언트 펭TV' YouTube, JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙