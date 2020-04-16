[SBS Star] TWICE Members Reveal What Their Daily Routine Was When They Were Trainees

The members of K-pop girl group TWICE shared what sort of activities they did in a day when they were trainees.On April 13, one video of TWICE and Pengsoo―the giant penguin YouTube star was posted online.In the middle of the video, TWICE and Pengsoo were seen sitting down in a room together for some talks.During their talk, Pengsoo told TWICE what his daily activities are as a "trainee" and TWICE members revealed what their life was like as trainees in turn.DAHYUN showed him a time planner clock that showed details of the daily routine.She said, "So, this was pretty much how our day went when we were still training to make debut at JYP Entertainment."They started off their day by going to their management agency, where they had to give their phones to the staff and check their weight.Before lunch, they stretched and warmed their bodies up.Right after lunch, they got vocal lessons, then took some time to practice on their own until dinner.After dinner, their dance classes started which lasted for about three hours.Around 10 o'clock, their training ended with another weight check.All K-pop fans are once again surprised about the hectic and tight daily schedule of K-pop trainees.(Credit= '자이언트 펭TV' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)