[SBS Star] 8eight BAEKCHAN Shares What BTS Members Were Like When They Were Trainees

BAEKCHAN of K-pop trio 8eight revealed interesting things about the members of boy group BTS when they were trainees.On April 15 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Music Party', BAEKCHAN made a guest appearance.During the show, one listener asked BAEKCHAN if he was close to BTS.BAEKCHAN answered, "I don't personally know them very well. But I highly respect them and their work. They are truly amazing."He continued, "Well, when the members of BTS were still trainees, they did used to dance for us during concerts and stuff."BAEKCHAN went on, "They used to practice in the basement of our building. Whenever I went down there, they would ask me questions. I remember JIMIN asking me how to sing falsetto. V once asked me ways to reach high notes."He added with a smile, "I'm just really proud that they are taking off right now."Previously some years back, 8eight was under the same management agency as BTS―Big Hit Entertainment.(Credit= MBC FM4U Music Party, 'baekchan_129' 'bts_bighit' Instagram)(SBS Star)