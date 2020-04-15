[SBS Star] Everyone Agrees that Kim Tae-hee from 2004 Was the Prettiest Time of Her Post-debut Life

Everybody is mesmerized at actress Kim Tae-hee's beauty from 2004.Recently, one fan of Kim Tae-hee shared a compilation of the actress' photos from SBS' drama 'Love Story in Harvard' (2004).Kim Tae-hee in 'Love Story in Harvard' is often referred to as the prettiest time of Kim Tae-hee's post-debut life.Along with the photos, the fan wrote, "Check these photos out, guys. I just wanted to remind everybody of how pretty Kim Tae-hee was back in 2004."The fan continued, "We all know that this was when Kim Tae-hee's beauty stood out like crazy, right? She was a goddess then. Don't get me wrong though. I'm not saying that she isn't beautiful now, because she totally is!"Like the fan said, Kim Tae-hee looked absolutely gorgeous with her ever-so large eyes, sharp nose, bright smile and tiny face in the photos.Under this post, a lot of people left comments agreeing with the uploader's statement.They wrote comments such as, "I'm 100% with you. She was just unbelievable then!", "I honestly can't take my eyes off these photos. I mean, is she real? I really can't get over how pretty she was.", "How can anyone be this beautiful? Seriously so stunning, man." and so on.(Credit= SBS Love Story in Harvard)(SBS Star)