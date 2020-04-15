[SBS Star] IU Describes How Happy She Feels About Living in the Same Building as Yoo In Na

K-pop artist IU described what it is like to live in the same building as actress Yoo In Na.On April 13 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza', IU was invited as a guest.During the talk, IU mentioned her best friend Yoo In Na.IU said, "In Na and I actually live in the same building; she lives right above me. So, we meet up pretty often. I usually go see her first."She continued, "But when we meet up, we don't necessarily do things together. We mostly just do our own things in the same space."She laughingly added, "I think we sort of think one another like each other's pet dog or something."Then, IU shared what the advantages there are of having Yoo In Na around so close.IU said, "It's really nice to have In Na living in the same building. We both live by ourselves, but our parents don't worry about us, because they know we have each other. Otherwise, they probably would worry."Despite their 11-year age gap, IU and Yoo In Na have been best friends for years.First met while shooting SBS' television show 'Heroes' in 2010, the two stars have been maintaining their rock-solid friendship since then.(Credit= '현대자동차(AboutHyundai)' YouTube, KBS Cool FM Music Plaza)(SBS Star)