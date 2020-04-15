SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINHO Shares He Felt Sad that None of SHINee Members Wrote Him a Letter
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINHO Shares He Felt Sad that None of SHINee Members Wrote Him a Letter

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.15 15:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINHO Shares He Felt Sad that None of SHINee Members Wrote Him a Letter
K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO expressed disappointment about not receiving any letters from his fellow group members while training for the military. 

Recently, the Military Manpower Administration posted a video of MINHO's interview.
MINHODuring the interview, MINHO was asked, "Are you keeping in touch with the members of SHINee well here in the military?"

MINHO playfully answered, "Well, when I was at the military training center, none of them wrote to me. As I was expecting them to write one to me, I must say I was quite disappointed."
MINHOThe K-pop star continued, "Now that the military allows us to use our phone at certain hours of the day, I often talk to them on the phone. We would say things like, 'Let's meet up.', 'Let's have a day-off on the same day.', and so on."

He went on, "Not too long ago, I made a promise to ONEW that I would go and see his musical. To KEY, who is serving his military duty in Seoul, I said that we should meet up the next time I'm in Seoul."

Lastly, he added, "I feel like my love for them has become bigger and stronger after being apart from them."
 

Meanwhile, MINHO is expected to be discharged from the military on November 15, 2020.

(Credit= '대한민국 병무청' YouTube, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
