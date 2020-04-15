[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Joins Lee Kwang Soo's Management Agency

Actress Jeon So Min has joined a management agency where actor Lee Kwang Soo is under.On April 15, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Jeon So Min signed with KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment.KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment is home to her 'Running Man' mate Lee Kwang Soo.In fact, Lee Kwang Soo has been with the agency since 2008, not long after his debut.Since her recent contract expiration with YES IM Entertainment, Jeon So Min said to have been approached by numerous agencies.It seemed like Jeon So Min chose to go with Lee Kwang Soo's management agency after a long and careful thought.Currently, Jeon So Min and Lee Kwang Soo feature on SBS' television show 'Running Man' together.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)