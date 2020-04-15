[SBS Star] MINO Reveals JINU Cried on the Phone with Him After He Started His Military Training

K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO revealed that his fellow member JINU was full of tears during a recent phone conversation with him.On April 14 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Music Party', MINO and WINNER's leader YOON made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Kim Shin-young asked the two stars how JINU was doing at the military training center.MINO answered, "Ah, I actually talked to JINU the other day. He said he was only allowed to use the phone for five minutes."He continued, "JINU was like, 'Life is so tough here.' and cried on the phone with me. I'm not joking. This happened for real."Then, YOON laughed and said to MINO, "Hey, why are you saying that? Our fans will be heartbroken! I just told them that JINU was doing well as well."Kim Shin-young commented, "Well, my brother also cried when he went to the military. It must be hard for JINU being in a complete new environment."YOON added, "Yeah, I think it's because the life in the military is so different to the life he had before."JINU entered the military training center in Nonsan-si on April 2.He will be serving the national mandatory duty as a public service worker following his 4-week military training.(Credit= MBC FM4U Music Party, Online Community)(SBS Star)