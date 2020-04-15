SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Hyun Joong Parts Ways with His Agency of 10 Years
[SBS Star] Kim Hyun Joong Parts Ways with His Agency of 10 Years

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.15
Actor/singer Kim Hyun Joong has left his management agency of 10 years.

On April 14, news outlet OSEN reported that Kim Hyun Joong and his management agency Keyeast have parted ways.
Kim Hyun JoongIn response to this report, Keyeast commented, "It's true that Kim Hyun Joong is no longer under our company. His contract with us ended recently."

They continued, "After a long discussion together, we decided not to renew our contract. Despite that, please continue to give him your support."
Kim Hyun JoongKim Hyun Joong made debut as the leader of K-pop boy group SS501 under DSP Entertainment in 2005.

Following his contract expiration with DSP Entertainment in 2010, he joined Keyeast where his acting career was fully supported.

Last year, Kim Hyun Joong established his own management agency 'Henechia' solely for his musical activities.

All eyes are on whether Kim Hyun Joong will find another agency for his acting career or also manage himself in terms of acting at 'Henechia'. 
Kim Hyun Joong(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
