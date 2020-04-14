[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Kicking Off His Promotions with a Chinese Commercial?

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON has filmed a Chinese commercial.On April 14, news outlet Newsen reported that G-DRAGON recently featured in a commercial for a renowned drink company in China.The news outlet stated that G-DRAGON took part in shooting at a commercial set in Korea a couple of days back.In fact, G-DRAGON was a model for this drink brand before he enlisted in the military in February 2018.It seemed as if the drink brand had been waiting for G-DRAGON's return to the society so that they could have him back on their commercial as soon as they could.Since he was discharged from the military last October, G-DRAGON has not publicly been very active.He was seen at a few fashion shows, but it looked like he was mostly focused on working on BIGBANG's next album.As this will be G-DRAGON's first commercial after the completion of his military service, lots of fans are showing their excitement to the news.(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram)(SBS Star)