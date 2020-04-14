SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min's Brother Reveals Malicious Messages He Received; Demanding His Sister to Leave 'Running Man'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min's Brother Reveals Malicious Messages He Received; Demanding His Sister to Leave 'Running Man'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.04.14 17:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jeon So Mins Brother Reveals Malicious Messages He Received; Demanding His Sister to Leave Running Man
Actress Jeon So Min's brother Jeon Wook Min revealed to have received multiple malicious messages from haters asking him to tell Jeon So Min to leave 'Running Man'.

On April 13, Jeon Wook Min took his personal Instagram to share a screenshot of a message that he recently received from an anonymous user.

Along with the screenshot, Jeon Wook Min wrote, "There's too much like this."Jeon So MinJeon So MinIn the screenshot, the user wrote, "Jeon So Min is on 'Running Man' all day long. Your whole family will be doomed.", "Jeon So Min, get out of 'Running Man'.", "Tell Jeon So Min to leave 'Running Man'."

As the user wrote in broken Korean, it is assumed that he/she is not from Korea.
Jeon So MinJeon So Min joined 'Running Man' as one of the additional members alongside comedian Yang Se Chan, and she had once revealed that she received multiple malicious comments asking her to leave the show.

The actress is currently taking a break from all activities due to severe fatigue.

(Credit= 'wookmini1004' 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙