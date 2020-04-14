[SBS Star] Jeon So Min's Brother Reveals Malicious Messages He Received; Demanding His Sister to Leave 'Running Man'

Actress Jeon So Min's brother Jeon Wook Min revealed to have received multiple malicious messages from haters asking him to tell Jeon So Min to leave 'Running Man'.On April 13, Jeon Wook Min took his personal Instagram to share a screenshot of a message that he recently received from an anonymous user.Along with the screenshot, Jeon Wook Min wrote, "There's too much like this."In the screenshot, the user wrote, "Jeon So Min is on 'Running Man' all day long. Your whole family will be doomed.", "Jeon So Min, get out of 'Running Man'.", "Tell Jeon So Min to leave 'Running Man'."As the user wrote in broken Korean, it is assumed that he/she is not from Korea.Jeon So Min joined 'Running Man' as one of the additional members alongside comedian Yang Se Chan, and she had once revealed that she received multiple malicious comments asking her to leave the show.The actress is currently taking a break from all activities due to severe fatigue.(Credit= 'wookmini1004' 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)