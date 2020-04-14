[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares Why He Never Denied Rumors Saying that He Was Homosexual

HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior revealed why he never denied rumors stating that he was homosexual.On April episode of JTBC's talk show '77 Love', HeeChul talked about homosexual rumors that followed him since his debut.HeeChul said, "I'm sure everybody here knows, but there have always been rumors about me being homosexual since I made debut in 2005."He continued, "As I had long hair and worn colored contact lenses then, a lot of people thought I was gay. At first, I really wanted to tell them that I wasn't gay."The K-pop star went on, "But I stopped myself from saying anything about it, because I thought it might get misinterpreted and hurt the feelings of some people."He added, "Whether in Korea or outside Korea, I might have fans who are actually homosexual. I especially didn't want to hurt them in any ways."Due to HeeChul's 'feminine' appearance by the standard of the society at that time when he made debut, he has even been swept up in dating rumors with male celebrities in the past.Currently, HeeChul is in a public relationship with MOMO of K-pop girl group TWICE.(Credit= Online Community, JTBC 77 Love)(SBS Star)