[SBS Star] IU Reveals the Song that Comforted Her During Hard Times

Singer/actress IU recommended K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O.'s solo song 'That's Okay' to those who need comfort during hard times.On April 13, IU guested on KBS Cool FM's 'Music Plaza' hosted by EUNJI of K-pop girl group Apink.During the show, IU talked about one of her favorite songs and shared a special reason behind it.IU said, "Since I was a trainee, there hasn't been any song that gives me comfort or makes me cry. It has been over 10 years."She continued, "Then one night, I cried while listening to EXO D.O.'s 'That's Okay'. That particular song comforted me so well. I sometimes play the song on repeat with low volume to sleep well."Released in July 2019, 'That's Okay' is D.O.'s solo track that was released on the day of his military enlistment.You can listen to the song in the video below:(SBS Star)