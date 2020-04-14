SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU Reveals the Song that Comforted Her During Hard Times
Published 2020.04.14
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Reveals the Song that Comforted Her During Hard Times
Singer/actress IU recommended K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O.'s solo song 'That's Okay' to those who need comfort during hard times.

On April 13, IU guested on KBS Cool FM's 'Music Plaza' hosted by EUNJI of K-pop girl group Apink.
IU Reveals the Song that Comforted Her During Hard TimesDuring the show, IU talked about one of her favorite songs and shared a special reason behind it.

IU said, "Since I was a trainee, there hasn't been any song that gives me comfort or makes me cry. It has been over 10 years."
IU Reveals the Song that Comforted Her During Hard TimesShe continued, "Then one night, I cried while listening to EXO D.O.'s 'That's Okay'. That particular song comforted me so well. I sometimes play the song on repeat with low volume to sleep well."
IU Reveals the Song that Comforted Her During Hard TimesReleased in July 2019, 'That's Okay' is D.O.'s solo track that was released on the day of his military enlistment.

You can listen to the song in the video below:
 
 

(Credit= KBS Music Plaza, 'SMTOWN' YouTube, EDAM Entertainment, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
