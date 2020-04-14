SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU Shares Excitement About Her Upcoming Film with Park Seo Jun
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.14
K-pop artist/actress IU expressed excitement about her upcoming film which she is leading with actor Park Seo Jun.

On April 13 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza', IU made a guest appearance.
IUDuring the talk, IU talked about her film debut with a movie 'Dream'.

IU said, "I'll soon be making big screen debut with 'Dream'. The shooting is scheduled to kick off next month."

She continued, "I recently met up with everyone for the film including Park Seo Jun. We read the script together and had a nice meal afterwards. It was so much fun."

She excitedly added, "The story of the film itself is as fun as the vibe of the team. I feel like we'll all be able to enjoy ourselves while shooting the film."
IUThen, IU revealed that she also loves the character that she is playing.

She said, "My character is very lovely as well. She's the kind of character who I would want to be friends in real life. She's so warm and sweet."
IU(Credit= KBS Cool FM Music Plaza, 'dlwlrma' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
