[SBS Star] Joo Won Reportedly Confirms to Make a Big Screen Comeback in 5 Years

Actor Joo Won is reportedly making a comeback with a movie in five years.On April 14, news outlet Star News reported that Joo Won has recently chosen to join a new movie 'Firefighters' (literal translation).Directed by director Kwak Kyung-taek, 'Firefighters' depicts the life of firefighters in detail.Previously, actor Yoo Seung Ho had decided to lead the movie, but he had to withdraw from the cast due to clash of schedule.It is said that Joo Won made his decision to star in 'Firefighters' as he fell for the intriguing story as well as his trust for the director.In response to the report though, Joo Won's management agency commented, "Nothing has been settled yet; we're still going over the script together."If Joo Won confirms to join 'Firefighters', then it will mark his return on a big screen for the first time after 'Fatal Intuition' in 2015.Meanwhile, the production team of 'Firefighters' are planning to kick off shooting in the first half of the year.(Credit= 'zu.won_moon.jun.won' Instagram)(SBS Star)